Local food pantries receive $300K in funding

The Coastal Bend Community Foundation has awarded $300,000 in support of local food pantries across the Coastal Bend.

The donation will serve 77 local food pantries for 2022, with the Coastal Bend Food Bank receiving $282,179 to allocate, and the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent receiving $17,821.

Since 2018, the foundation has awarded over one million dollars in support of local food pantries in Aransas, Bee, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio counties.

Last year, the foundation says the pantries in these seven counties served almost 227,000 people.