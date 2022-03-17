Local firefighters kick off 'Fill the Boot' campaign in support of Muscular Dystrophy Association

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beginning this Friday, local firefighters will take to the streets of Corpus Christi for their annual 'Fill the Boot' event.

Each year, it takes place in support of the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

All the collected money will help the MDA save lives and make much-needed resources available to those who face the challenges that come with Muscular Dystrophy, ALS, and other muscle-debilitating diseases.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department's annual Fill the Boot campaign begins this Friday, March 18, and will continue Friday, March 25, and concludes on Friday, April 22.

"Inclement weather prevented firefighters from collecting donations during last week's scheduled kick-off date," said officials.

Firefighters will collect donations during morning and afternoon shifts, and organizers want to remind drivers to be cautious and keep their eyes on the road during the campaign.

In 2019, approximately $115,000 was collected for MDA, and in 2020, the campaign was cut short due to the pandemic. Organizes say the CCFD hopes to raise at least $100,000 for this year's campaign.

Firefighters will be at intersections in various parts of the city including: