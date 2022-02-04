Local farmers prepared to keep their animals safe during freeze

While many prepped their homes for the cold, local farmers are taking care of crops and animals.

Joe Knolle Jr. runs Knolle Dairy Farms in Sandia.

He said they have a pretty good plan based on what they saw with last year's freeze, which includes putting out extra food and water for 300 milking cows across 2,000 acres.

If there's a power outage, he said, they'll rely on powerful generators which run off their tractors.

"What we have out here is enough power generation, not only to milk the cows, but we can milk the cows and operate the plant, pasteurize milk, get water out of the ground -- the whole 9 yards -- without electricity,” he said.

Knolle also said they're putting large bales of hay out to serve as wind breaks for the cattle.