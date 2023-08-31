Local family gets dream home courtesy of Habitat For Humanity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was home sweet home for one local family courtesy of the organizers with Habitat for Humanity.

On Wednesday, Irma Garcia was on hand to cut the ribbon on her brand new home.

She had to complete 300 sweat equity hours to make this dream home a reality.

She had to not only help build her home, but she helped out with the construction of another Habitat for Humanity home as well.

In addition to having to put in sweat equity hours, she had to complete financial education classes that covered topics such as budgeting, debt, loans, and investing.

