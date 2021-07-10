Local event helps save lives one registration at a time

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents had the chance to shop and save a life at this years Star, Stripes, and Saves Lives marrow registry event on Saturday.

The event was to help register people whose marrow will hopefully help those battling cancer. There were local vendors, food, and fun for the whole family.

"It's very important because 70 percent of all blood cancer patients need to find a marrow match outside the family, only 30 percent of them have a match in their family," said recruitment coordinator Leticia Mondragon.

It is very important that more people are added to the registry in order to easily access matches for those who are in need. If you didn't have time to come out to the event, you can text STARS to 61474 for a questionnaire and a swab box.