Local elementary boy aspires to become KRIS 6 news reporter

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mateo Ramirez is an 8-year-old who attends Woodlawn Elementary in Corpus Christi. This week the school is celebrating college, career, and military readiness.

Earlier in the week, students dressed up in college shirts and military wear. On Thursday, students were able to dress up as their future career choice, Mateo dressed up as a KRIS 6 news reporter and was shocked to see our cameras at his school.

"I actual did not know KRIS 6 News knew I was here, that they had a person like me," he said.

KRIS 6 News reporter and anchor Javier Guerra got to show Mateo the ropes and also trained him a little on what is expected of reporters.

Woodlawn Elementary school principal, Christa Rasche, said that these types of events help mold the futures of children.

“It is so important for them to begin thinking about what they want to do so they can set goals for themselves and it promotes their success in elementary school so they can be successful in middle and high school," she said.