Aransas County elects new county judge.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Less than a year from now – Aransas County will have a new judge: Ray Garza took the lead in the primary elections with 53 percent of the votes.

"It's their vote, the voters get it right,” said Garza. “I want to thank Burt Mills, he's been in public service for a long time.”

Mills, who garnered 47 percent of the votes, told KRIS 6 News that though he's disappointed with the results, he's proud of his accomplishments in his 16 years in office.

"We've gone through a hurricane, a pandemic, two floods a freeze, and we've come out looking better after all that," he said.

After four terms in office, Mills said he's got several months left to finish some of the work he started to ensure a smooth transition “either accomplished or in the works.”

“So when Mr. Garza takes over, he can work on whatever his agenda is," he said.

Garza said he is already working on the goals he's setting for his first 100 days in office. Among them: taking inventory, seeing where the county is at financially and getting acquainted with ongoing projects.

His top priority, though, he said, is addressing Aransas County residents’ concerns, and said he expects to be held accountable for his actions during his term.