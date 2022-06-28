2022 City Independence Day Holiday Schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — - Most City of Corpus Christi offices, including City Hall, Libraries, and Municipal Court, will be closed Monday, July 4, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

Solid Waste Services:

Garbage Collection: Monday, July 4, no changes in schedule; garbage will be collected

Recycling Collection: Monday, July 4, no changes in schedule; recycling will be collected

Transfer Station: The J.C. Elliott Transfer Station will be OPEN Monday, July 4, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Landfill: The Cefe Valenzuela Landfill will be OPEN Monday, July 4, from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Animal Care Services:

Open Saturday, July 2, 9:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Adoptions from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Closed Sunday, July 3

Closed Monday, July 4

To make an adoption appointment, please call 361-826-4606.

Public Libraries:

Closed Monday, July 4

Parks and Recreation Department facilities:

Tennis Centers:

H-E-B Tennis Center – Closed

Al Kruse Tennis Center – Open regular hours

Golf Courses:

Lozano Golf Center – Open regular hours

Oso Golf Course – Open regular hours

Public Pools:

Hours of operation vary by location:

Collier Pool, 3801 Harris Drive - Open 5:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. (Lap swim only)

Corpus Christi Natatorium, 3202 Cabaniss Parkway

Open 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Lap swim only)

Open Swim with two lap swim lanes available from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

West Guth Pool, 9705 Up River Road - Closed

Greenwood Pool, 4305 Greenwood Drive - Closed

H-E-B Pool, 1520 Shely Street – Open 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Oso Pool, 1109 Bernice Drive – Open 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Splash Pads:

Lindale Park Splash Pad, 3133 Swantner Drive, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Bill Witt Park Splash Pad, 6869 Yorktown Boulevard, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Manuel Q. Salinas Park Splash Pad, 1354 Airport Road, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:

Walking trails and playgrounds – Open daily, dawn to dusk

Learning Center – Closed (scheduled classes will continue)

Senior Centers: Closed

Recreation Centers: Closed

After Hour Kid Power: Closed

Gymnasiums: Closed