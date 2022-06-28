2022 City Independence Day Holiday Schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — - Most City of Corpus Christi offices, including City Hall, Libraries, and Municipal Court, will be closed Monday, July 4, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
Solid Waste Services:
Garbage Collection: Monday, July 4, no changes in schedule; garbage will be collected
Recycling Collection: Monday, July 4, no changes in schedule; recycling will be collected
Transfer Station: The J.C. Elliott Transfer Station will be OPEN Monday, July 4, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Landfill: The Cefe Valenzuela Landfill will be OPEN Monday, July 4, from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Animal Care Services:
Open Saturday, July 2, 9:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Adoptions from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Closed Sunday, July 3
Closed Monday, July 4
To make an adoption appointment, please call 361-826-4606.
Public Libraries:
Closed Monday, July 4
Parks and Recreation Department facilities:
Tennis Centers:
H-E-B Tennis Center – Closed
Al Kruse Tennis Center – Open regular hours
Golf Courses:
Lozano Golf Center – Open regular hours
Oso Golf Course – Open regular hours
Public Pools:
Hours of operation vary by location:
Collier Pool, 3801 Harris Drive - Open 5:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. (Lap swim only)
Corpus Christi Natatorium, 3202 Cabaniss Parkway
Open 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Lap swim only)
Open Swim with two lap swim lanes available from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
West Guth Pool, 9705 Up River Road - Closed
Greenwood Pool, 4305 Greenwood Drive - Closed
H-E-B Pool, 1520 Shely Street – Open 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Oso Pool, 1109 Bernice Drive – Open 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Splash Pads:
Lindale Park Splash Pad, 3133 Swantner Drive, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Bill Witt Park Splash Pad, 6869 Yorktown Boulevard, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Manuel Q. Salinas Park Splash Pad, 1354 Airport Road, Open 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:
Walking trails and playgrounds – Open daily, dawn to dusk
Learning Center – Closed (scheduled classes will continue)
Senior Centers: Closed
Recreation Centers: Closed
After Hour Kid Power: Closed
Gymnasiums: Closed