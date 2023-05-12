Local educators get treated to shopping spree

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some educators from the Gregory-Portland ISD received quite the surprise Thursday afternoon. The Academy in Portland awarded 10 educators each with $100 gift card.

The store presented them with the surprise as part of teachers appreciation week and Mother's Day. Now through May 14, Academy is offering a 10% discount to teachers, administrators, and other school staff to show appreciation for all their hard work.

