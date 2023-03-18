Local dance groups shares the luck of the Irish

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Historians say Ireland's history is a lot like its form of dance.

The actual dates of its origin haven't been determined specifically, but it can be traced back to Druidic, Celtic, and religious practices which influenced Irish dance, a precision movement.

In Corpus Christi, St. Patrick's Day is the time members of the Gildea School of Irish Dance shine.

The group had several performances throughout the holiday and days prior. Katy Rikke the director, who said she was inspired to learn the form unique form of expression when she was 11 years old.

"I saw a performance at Heritage Park in Corpus and I told my mom I wanted to do it because it looked like a lot of fun." she explained.

As she shares her knowledge with younger generations, she said she's grateful for her job because of her students.

She currently has a total of 20 and encourages people to learn about the form of movement to keep its special history alive in the Coastal Bend.

"It's really fun to watch their excitement and passion grow and that's what continues to inspire me day-to-day," said Rikke.

Rikke said even though the dance is a female-dominated hobby and sport, males are encouraged to join and take classes. She said it's a fun experience for people of all ages and backgrounds.

