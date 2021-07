CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some area students with college dreams received a big boost to that goal Wednesday evening.

CoastLife Credit Union hosted a scholarship reception where they awarded ten scholarships worth $1000 each.

Seven high school seniors and three underclassman received scholarships.

They were eligible for the money after they opened up a free account with the Credit Union.

Coastlife Credit Union has been offering these scholarships for the past 30 years.