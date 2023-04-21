Local correction officers demonstrating heroism and humanity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Correctional officers at the Nueces County Jail are in charge of overseeing hundreds of inmates and enforcing the rules of the jail. As anyone can imagine, the job isn't a walk in the park.

"It can be just a matter of going through the motions and going through the key checks and making sure all the basic needs are taken care of." said Nueces County Sheriff, J.C. Hooper. "But in the day-to-day operations, you can't fall into a lull or complacency because something is going to happen. And we need women and men who work in here that are quick to recognize an emergency when it occurs and also rely on their training and their instincts to do the right thing at the right time."

The Sheriff said there has been a shortage of correctional officers, which has increased the burden on current staff members. For every two correctional officers who have resigned, the jail has been able to hire at least one person to fill a position. The Nueces County jail's inmate capacity is sitting just below 90 percent as of Thursday. That is one aspect of the jail that has been improving. Previously, the jail was over capacity, forcing it to house inmates in Aransas County and Victoria County facilities. Although the amount of inmates in Nueces County is declining, the jail still needs 70 men or women joining the team for the Sheriff's Office to be fully staffed.

"For that reason, the men and women who work here are working four 12 hour shifts in a row." Hooper added, "That takes a toll on your family. That takes a toll on your personal life."

The Sheriff also explained, correctional officers are also overseeing people who aren't in experiencing a positive point in their life.

"They found themselves locked up in a jail and most of them are waiting for their day in court," he explained. "They're not here to be punished, they're here in the criminal justice system which is bogged down and they're waiting for their day in court. And a number of them come to us homeless, they come to us with mental health care issues, and many of them come to us with medical needs so they are a very demanding population and the men and women that work here have to accommodate that and take that into consideration and have to be prepared to serve."

Corpus Christi local, Raquel Gonzalez' life-saving action

Despite the difficulties and challenges many correctional officers face, many aren't just at working getting the job done. They've been going above and beyond. Some, like Raquel Gonzalez even saving a life.

"We're saving lives every day. People may not know, when you're a correction's officer, you're also a medical team." she said.

She rejoined the team at the Nueces County Sheriff's Office in 2023, after pausing her law enforcement career due to an injury. Within the first few months of her return, she found an inmate in a life-or-death situation.

On February 13, a female inmate had a medical emergency. Officer Gonzalez was the first person to aid her.

"I have 72 inmates. One's calling my name, Gonzalez, Gonzalez." she recalled.

When the correction officer found the woman, she observed her and quickly recognized the symptoms and signs of a stroke. Gonzalez called for emergency medical assistance. After a medical assessment was completed by medical personnel, the inmate was taken to the Christus Spohn Hospital Emergency Room where she underwent a major emergency brain surgery to remove a clot which caused the stroke. The doctors at Christus Spohn Hospital reported that if it were not for the immediate time sensitive alertness and action by Officer Gonzalez and the jail medical staff, the required surgery may not have been successful.

"At 5 O 'clock, my sergeant walks in and says, Gonzalez, you saved her life." she remembered. The inmate who had a stroke was able to recover, and is no longer in the jail system.

Many describe Gonzalez as a hero, however, she believes her action was a demonstration of humanity and an instinct to preserve human lives.

"They're people too. They're someone's mom, grandma. Some people are just here, waiting for their day in court." she explained. "Sometimes people come into the jail, they're not all bad. I cannot sit here and judge them for their charge. It's not my job to do that, it's my job to make sure they are okay."

The 24-year-old mother decided to pursue a career in law enforcement early in her adult life, after she was encouraged by her friends who was a security officer.

"I love my job," she proudly stated. "When I was first a corrections officer, I tried it and fell in love with it. I was doing it for two years, then I got injured and had to leave but I came back and have been here for four months. I want to use this job to show my son, not to be afraid of anything. And law enforcement is always a good career. I fell in love with getting to know people, cause they're innocent until proven guilty, inmate wise. They have feelings just like us, so I like communicating with them."

"That's something that we expect of our employees, not to be that cold robot. Not to be that cold uncaring person that just goes through the motions and check all the boxes every day, but to make sure they have that human interaction with our brothers and sisters that are housed here." Hooper said.

For the last year, the Sheriff has been compiling a list and making extra efforts to honor his staff's life-saving achievements. He plans to continue keeping record of these events to remind the jail's workers of the positive impact they make on a daily basis.

The following is a list the sheriff compiled which includes staff members recognized for life-saving events:

February 13, 2022 - Corrections Annabelle Pena

On February 28, 2022, Corrections Officer Annabelle Pena was conducting a key check when she observed an inmate hanging outside the shower wall with a torn bed sheet wrapped tightly around his neck. She immediately called for officer back-up and rushed into the cell with responding Corrections Officer Samantha Veliz. Officer Veliz lifted the inmate to release the pressure from his neck while Officer Pena cut the sheet and they assisted him to the floor until additional officers and medical staff arrived.

February 13, 2022 - Corrections Officer Samantha Veliz

On February 28, 2022, Corrections Officer Samantha Veliz responded to a call for assistance of a hanging. Officer Veliz and Officer Pena immediately entered a cell of an inmate hanging outside the shower wall with a torn bed sheet wrapped tightly around his neck. Officer Veliz lifted the inmate to release the pressure from his neck while Officer Pena cut the sheet and they assisted him to the floor until additional officers and medical staff arrived.

May 15, 2022 – Corrections Officer Brandon Knight

On May 15, 2022, Corrections Officer Brandon Knight observed in inmate standing between his desk and shelf inside his cell with his back against the wall. The inmate had a bedsheet around his neck leaning towards the right. The sheet was knotted together around the shelf and another side knotted around the inmate’s neck. Officer Knight quickly removed the sheet from around the inmate’s neck. The inmate was responsive and breathing on his own. Officer Knight placed him in a sitting position on his bunk until additional officers and medical staff arrived.

June 6, 2022 – Corrections Officer Gary Smith

On June 6, 2022, Corrections Officer Gary Smith observed an inmate using a mop stick and a towel wrapped around his neck attempting to strangle himself. Officer Smith acted quickly by calling for assistance, entered the cell and removed the towel from around his neck preventing further harm. Officer Smith safely secured the inmate until additional officers and medical staff arrived.

June 10, 2022 – Corrections Officer Ricardo Oropeza

On June 10, 2022, Corrections Officer Ricardo Oropeza observed an inmate laying partially under his bunk and table in his cell with his head facing the table. Officer Oropeza noticed a sheet tied around his neck with the other end of the sheet tied around the table, allowing the inmate to strangle himself. Officer Oropeza immediately called for assistance, removed the sheet from around the inmate’s neck and safely secured him until additional officers and medical staff arrived.

July 22, 2022 – Corrections Corporal Anthony Perales

On July 22, 2022, Corrections Corporal Anthony Perales responded to a call for assistance of an inmate with a laceration. Upon arriving, Corporal Perales observed an inmate sitting in a large puddle of blood inside his cell. He quickly assessed the situation, determining it to be an attempted suicide. Corporal Perales found and removed the razor blade used and immediately began to administer first aide. Corporal Perales used his county issued belt to apply as a tourniquet to the deep lacerations to the inmate’s left arm near the bicep. Corporal Perales applied his life saving skills and training while assisting the medical staff with keeping the inmate from losing conscientious until he was stabilized. Upon arrival of EMS, Perales assisted in placing him onto the gurney and stayed by the inmate’s side until he was safely loaded into the ambulance and transported to the hospital. Corporal Perales remained composed the entire time, cleaned himself from the inmate’s blood and proceeded with his assigned duties and responsibilities.

September 23, 2022 – Corrections Officer Ryan Ramos

On September 23, 2022, Corrections Officer Ryan Ramos and Corrections Officer Toshido Paz observed an inmate laying on his bunk wit a torn piece of blanket wrapped around his neck. They quickly removed the torn blanket from around his neck as safely secured him until additional officers and medical staff arrived.

September 23, 2022 – Corrections Officer Toshido Paz

On September 23, 2022, Corrections Officer Toshido Paz and Corrections Officer Ryan Ramos observed an inmate laying on his bunk with a torn piece of blanket wrapped around his neck. They quickly removed the torn blanket from around his neck as safely secured him until additional officers and medical staff arrived.

December 11, 2022 – Corrections Corporal Braylin Ellison

On December 11, 2022, Corrections Corporal Braylin Ellison and Corrections Officer Joaquin Sandoval observed an inmate slide a knotted county issued shirt across the top of his cell door and proceeded to hang himself inside his cell. Corporal Ellison and Officer Sandoval immediately responded and were able to remove the shirt from the door and safely secure the inmate in hand restraints until additional officers and medical staff arrived.

December 11, 2022 – Corrections Officer Joaquin Sandoval

On December 11, 2022, Corrections Officer Joaquin Sandoval and Corrections Corporal Braylin Ellison observed an inmate slide a knotted county issued shirt across the top of his cell door and proceeded to hang himself. Corporal Ellison and Officer Sandoval immediately responded and were able to remove the shirt from the door and safely secure the inmate in hand restraints until additional officers and medical staff arrived.

January 12, 2023 – Corrections Corporal Patricia Solomon

On January 12, 2023, Corrections Corporal Patricia Solomon observed an inmate attempting suicide by tying a bedroll around his neck and attaching it to the cell bars. The inmate then leaned forward to put pressure on the noose and tied his hands behind his back. Corporal Solomon immediately called for assistance. Corrections Sergeant Wesley Perez and Deputy John Martinez responded and were able to lift the inmate and take the noose from around his neck. The inmate was placed on the bunk until additional officers and medical staff arrived.

January 12, 2023 – Corrections Sergeant Wesley Perez

On January 12, 2023, Corrections Corporal Patricia Solomon observed an inmate attempting suicide by tying a bedroll around his neck and attaching it to the cell bars. The inmate then leaned forward to put pressure on the noose and tied his hands behind his back. Corporal Solomon immediately called for assistance. Corrections Sergeant Wesley Perez and Deputy John Martinez responded and were able to lift the inmate and take the noose from around his neck. The inmate was placed on the bunk until additional officers and medical staff arrived.

January 12, 2023 – Deputy John Martinez

On January 12, 2023, Corrections Corporal Patricia Solomon observed an inmate attempting suicide by tying a bedroll around his neck and attaching it to the cell bars. The inmate then leaned forward to put pressure on the noose and tied his hands behind his back. Corporal Solomon immediately called for assistance. Corrections Sergeant Wesley Perez and Deputy John Martinez responded and were able to lift the inmate and take the noose from around his neck. The inmate was placed on the bunk until additional officers and medical staff arrived.

February 13, 2023 - Corrections Officer Raquel Gonzalez

On February 13, 2023, Corrections Officer Raquel Gonzalez observed and quickly identified an inmate needing emergency medical treatment. She immediately recognized the symptoms and signs of a stroke and called for emergency medical assistance. After a medical assessment was completed by medical personnel, the inmate was transported to the Christus Spohn Hospital Emergency Room where she underwent a major emergency brain surgery to remove a clot which caused the stroke. The doctors at Christus Spohn Hospital reported that if it were not for the immediate time sensitive alertness and action by Officer Gonzalez and the jail medical staff, the required surgery may not have been successful.

