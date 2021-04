ROBSTOWN, Texas — A group of volunteers banded together to make repairs over at the St. Anthony Catholic Church after it was vandalized.

After cleaning up the mess, parishioners said they were going to pray for the vandals during the 6 p.m. Tuesday mass.

In the meantime, Sgt. Arturo Gonzalez, with the Robstown Police Deptartment, said they are investigating the incident.

He said the department has photos of the vandals.