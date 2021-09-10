Local church displaying a memorial flag for each 9-11 fatality

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Heritage Baptist Church is remembering each of the fatalities during the 9-11 terrorist attacks 20 years ago in a solemn, patriotic way this weekend.

The church, located at 5217 Yorktown Blvd., has played 2,977 American flags on its property to pay tribute to each person who died on that tragic day.

The memorial will be in place from Sept. 9 through Sunday Sept. 12.

The church is inviting the local community to walk on its property and solemnly remember these heroes and the tragic day.

The chuch will also have a special Patriot Day Sunday Service on Sunday. Sunday school will begin the activities at 10 a.m., following by the morning preaching at 11 a.m., flag gathering at 12:30 p.m. and the evening services at 6 p.m.

After the services, the church is inviting community members to take an American flag from its property as a memorial of the day.