Local church dedicates donated flag to those who have served

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new flag dedication ceremony took place on Sunday to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

The event took place at Trinity our Savior Lutheran Church, and the Veterans Band was in attendance on what is their 35th anniversary.

Several people gathered to honor the flag and those who have served in our armed forces.

"I am very aware the great country that it symbolizes and the many people I am grateful for who have fought and died shedding their blood for our nation," said Pastor Richard Lofgren.

The flag was donated to the church congregation by Gaylord and Sue Hoit according to pastor Lofgren.