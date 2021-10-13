Local businesses react to Governor's executive order

CORPUS CHRISTI — Governor Greg Abbot has prohibited entities from requiring proof of vaccinations, this has left some busniesses confused while others agree with his move.

Richard Lomax, President of Waterstreet Restaurants says that he agrees with the governor, he said that the federal mandate will affect him and his businesses.

"Another potential break and disincentive to work, would just be really hard on us, we are grateful and hope that sticks and shelters us from the federal mandate." He said.

He added that although he advocates for vaccines and is vaccinated himself, it should be a personal choice, Robert Garcia, a hair stylist with Tease Salon says the federal mandate was put in place to help protect employee's and customers.

"I think that it leaves us, unprotected in more ways than one, as an employee, it leaves us somewhat vulnerable to possibly being infected by a customer or us infecting a customer." He said.

Dr. David Smith, the KRIS 6 Political Analyst said that this will likely be challenged.

"As a business owner, I should be able to dictate who I do or do not serve, and by telling i no longer have that under my control, that limits my opportunities or options, i think it absolutely will be challenged, not just here in Texas, particularly the federal level."