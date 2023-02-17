Local business making it a priority to hire those with disabilities

CORPUS CHRISTI — For many with disabilities like John Perez finding a job to help maintain themselves may not always be the easiest thing to do, but for him, getting hired with the Goodwill Industries of South Texas was nerve free process.

"It felt good, I came here to Goodwill expecting to hear the same story, of 'We will call you back if we find anything for you' and they actually called right away," he said.

Perez has been disabled due to a spinal cord injury suffered 15 years ago. He said Goodwill was one of the first employers to look at his skills and what he could bring to the table instead of his disability.

"Because of my accident I had trouble looking for work at other places because they just saw the disability," Perez said. "(They) didn't realize I am still capable of things many people do with and without disabilities."

Perez works for the Goodwill ecommerce department, putting together sets of jewelry, taking pictures of the products and putting them online.

Marjorie Boudreaux, vice president of Development with Goodwill Industries of South Texas, said they make it their goal to hire those with disabilities.

"Goodwill's mission is to create life changing opportunities with people with disabilities and those who have barriers to employment and we believe in the power of work," she said.

Perez said he enjoys his job and hopes others with disabilities don't get discouraged and continue looking for a job that fits them.