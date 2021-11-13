Local business helps pet owners speak dog and gives back to young entrepreneurs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend has its very own dog whisperer. Haley Zamora said she was trying all types of methods to control her two Texas Blue Lacey dogs before her new baby arrives.

Zamora said she was looking for ways to control their high energy and improve their listening skills. That's when she, as a last resort, tried Ceejay Meedico’s business Elite K-9.

“And if it wasn’t going to work out, we were going to have to find her a home somewhere else, just because we were really nervous she was going to bite our child," said Zamora. And after 4 sessions with each of her dogs, Zamora said friends and family thought she had new pets.

“She’s that well behaved. I can walk her and the other dog with the stroller and the baby by myself. Off leash, down the street, no big deal," said Zamora.

Veteran Ceejay Meedico is the owner of Elite K-9, he said he wanted to make working with dogs his career after he was in the army working as a military police K9

“Our biggest vision is teaching humans how to speak dog," said Meedico.

Meedico said Elite K-9 specializes in dog aggression, people aggression, separation anxiety, leash pulling, high energy you name it.

“Whatever it is we’re here to build up your confidence, to properly communicate with your pup," said Meedico.

And on top of him helping out dog owners, Meedico also has gives back to young entrepreneurs through a giveaway on Facebook.

“I had help from family support sharing my pages, but i didn’t have the help financially from other people so i want to be that for the young entrepreneurs coming up," said Medico.

To schedule a consultation with Elite K-9 and to learn how to speak dog, or learn more about how you can help entrepreneurs visit his website.