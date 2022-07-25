Watch Now
Local business adjusts its work schedule to beat the heat

Adjusting to the heat
Hazy, hot and sunny over Corpus Christi Bay - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Rene Vela
Hazy skies and warm temperatures prevail over the Coastal Bend the next several days.
Posted at 11:33 AM, Jul 25, 2022
The summer heat is impacting everything from water levels to electric bills. As health experts warn about keeping safe, the hot temperatures are changing the way many who work outdoors plan their work day.

Daniel Huerta with DownSouth Lawn Services says, this years temperatures have been brutal. He's getting started earlier to avoid the hottest part of the day.

"Believe me it gets worse every year. It gets hotter and hotter. If you're not acclimated to the heat it is tough. That's why we try to get out here 6:00 in the morning and get as much done as we can. I make sure my guys take plenty of breaks, stay hydrated, wear hats, long sleeves and sunblock."

