Local breweries set to battle for blood donations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi is home to several local beer makers, all thriving, and this weekend they are serving up a little competition for a good cause.

Friday was a busy day at Nueces Brewing Company, as the staff was canning beer for distribution. Beyond that, however, they were gearing up for a drive; the Coastal Bend Blood Center’s ‘Battle of the Breweries’ blood drive.

“I think it’s a great way to collect some blood and convince people to give blood,” said Nueces Brewing Co. Co-Owner Cale Moore. “It’s an awesome way to do it and we were all in.”

Nueces Brewing Co. is one of six breweries participating in the fifth annual event joining B&J’s Pizza - Staples and SPID, Lazy Beach Brewing, Rebel Toad Brewing Co., and Lorelei Brewing Co.

Each location will host a blood drive and the brewery with the most donations gets bragging rights and a trophy.

Last year, Nueces Brewing Co. won the competition.

“We haven’t been around long, so we haven’t been able to win much,” Moore said. “We love beating each other in any competition that we possibly can, and I can’t run so I’m not going to race them.”

At least one other brewery intends on giving Moore a run for his money.

“I know Nueces (Brewing Co.) won last year, but it would be awesome to take home that win,” said Trevor Belicek of Lorelei Brewing Co.

Belicek, like the other local brewers, looks forward to these friendly competitions between colleagues.

“It’s a perfect way to have some fun with it, and try to get the most out of it,” Belicek said. “Get as many people out here, donate as much blood as possible.”

After all, that's the important part; helping the Coastal Bend Blood Center replenish its life-saving supply.

“Everyone here, we want to be able to help out as locally as possible,” Belicek said.

“We do whatever we can for the community because the community does whatever they can for us,” Moore added.

Start times for the various drives Saturday are staggered.

B&J’s Pizza – Staples starts earliest, running from 11a.mto 3 p.m.

Nueces Brewing Co. and Lorelei Brewing Co. host drives from 2 p.m-to 7 p.m.

Rebel Toad Brewing Co. runs from 3 p.m to 7p .m.

B&J’s Pizza – SPID runs from 4 p.m. to -7 p.m.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.