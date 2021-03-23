Local boxer heads to nationals

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was a big send off tonight for local boxer Troi Garcia. He is on his way to Shreveport, Louisiana to take part in the 2020 USA Boxing National Championship.

The event had to be rescheduled because of covid. Despite all the external factors, Troi says he is ready for the competition.

"I'm extremely confident, you know,” he said. “I've gone against people like this before, you know? So I'm confident in going there and at least getting top 3 or top 5 in this tournament.”

The tournament starts this Thursday, March 25, and wraps up on April 3rd. The entire city is cheering for Troi.

