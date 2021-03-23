Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Local boxer heads to nationals

items.[0].videoTitle
He received a city-wide send off
Posted at 11:01 PM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 00:01:33-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was a big send off tonight for local boxer Troi Garcia. He is on his way to Shreveport, Louisiana to take part in the 2020 USA Boxing National Championship.

The event had to be rescheduled because of covid. Despite all the external factors, Troi says he is ready for the competition.

"I'm extremely confident, you know,” he said. “I've gone against people like this before, you know? So I'm confident in going there and at least getting top 3 or top 5 in this tournament.”

The tournament starts this Thursday, March 25, and wraps up on April 3rd. The entire city is cheering for Troi.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education