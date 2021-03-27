Local basketball tournament benefits the homeless

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was all about basketball at First Baptist Church on Saturday, and all for a good cause.

The church hosted the fourth annual 'Hoopin' for the Homeless' 3 on 3 basketball tournament. The event was started by Cole Dennis as his Eagle Scout project, and the tournament was almost a year in the making because of the pandemic.

"The response has been great from both our volunteers and the teams that we've had in there, everybody's super into it this year, I feel like even more than the years past, and it just puts a smile to my face and I know that it puts a smile to a lot of other people's faces," said Dennis.

Twenty-two teams competed in the tournament, which is more than the past years. All the money raised by the tournament benefits Mission 9-1-1, a homeless shelter in Corpus Christi.