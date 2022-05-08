Local bands use punk rock album to help Ukrainians

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Besides Buc Days, a music festival was also taking place in downtown Corpus Christi at House of Rock. All the proceeds go to help the people of Ukraine.

Why use weapons when you can use punk rock music to stand up to Russia?

That was the idea two school teachers had and thus Punk Against Putin was born.

Tristan Richards and Tyler Chrobocinski of the band Left Handed Knives brought 10 local bands together to rock out for Ukraine.

“We both work at a local high school, right across the hall from each other. He came over to me about 5 weeks ago and he’s like I've got this great idea," said Chrobocinski. "Lets set up this thing. I text nine other bands in town. And within an hour all of them said yes lets do this.”

The 10 bands created the album Punk Against Putin. Then put this music festival on

to donate proceeds to United Help Ukraine.

“It’s everything. It’s using what we know how to do in a positive manner," Richards said. "So, whenever we saw everything happening in Ukraine, we wanted to help some way. And we were like, well what’s the best way avenue that we can help? And us being the avid musicians that we are, what better way to do it than to use our passion.”

“Not only are we musicians, but we’re both historians, as well," said Chrobocinski. "So, there’s a dual element to our feelings towards this and what we can do to make a difference.”

They also brought in local vendors to help raise money, like one of their coworkers Tetyana Stromer, who is from Ukraine. Her and her son are trying to help their family and friends still in Kyiv with Glory For Ukraine

“It’s huge, thank you so much," Stromer said. "It’s a message from Ukrainian people, from Ukraine directly. They’re extremely appreciative for everything that has been done, America's support.”

If you missed the shows, you can still get a copy of the album here.

