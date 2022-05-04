Local activists speak up for abortion rights

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Islander Feminists group at Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi is speaking up in support of abortion rights for all women after learning that the U.S. Supreme Court may overturn abortion Roe v. Wade.

"We've already had our members and students on campus alike flutter messages and and tell us how scary it is," said co-president Molly Davis. "Just even hearing this, especially coming from the Supreme Court, of all places."

Davis added that she is sad but not surprised by the news. She's worried about the impact a ban on abortion can have on women's lives.

"Limiting this access is only going to stop safe abortion," said Davis. "It's not going to end abortion at all. It's just going to lead us to different avenues and really restrict our access."

AVOW Texas says overturning abortion rights would lead many to attempt self-managed abortions.

"This is an absolute crisis and assault on our rights, our liberty and our humanity, I think that humanity piece is what people so often forget," said AVOW Texas political coordinator Caroline Duble."These are very real people one in four Texans who can give birth will have an abortion before they turn 45."

Duble stated that the organization will continue to fight to secure unrestricted access to abortion for Texans. Although it’s a draft opinion – the Supreme Court's final decision is expected to come down in June.