Local 11-year-old vocalist wins international competition

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At 11-year-old Brayden Flores is already internationally known as an excellent vocalist.

He recently participated in the Music International Grand Prix in New York City and brought home first place.

"It was very shocking when we found out about the first place, we were just in our hotel rooms refreshing our phones." Flores said. "It was world-wide so we had people from all different countries and states."

His vocal coach Bethany Goldson said that she is proud of Brayden.

"Working together has been amazing, I feel that he has musical intelligence, that is just kind of natural. His pitch matching is awesome and I feel like we have a really good trusting relationship," she said.

They are already working on future competitions together.

