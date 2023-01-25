2023 Bee County Livestock Show Schedule of Events

Bee County Expo Center at 214 South FM 351, Beeville, Texas

TUESDAY, JANUARY 24, 2023

8:00 am – 8:00 pm Open House & Public Sale for Homemaking

6:00 pm – 10:00 pm Mandatory Check-out of all Homemaking projects

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25, 2023

9:00 am – 12:00 pm Check-In all Animals; Sifted animals removed immediately

10:00 am – 2:00 pm Check in of Commercial Heifers

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm Judging of Poultry

One hour following Poultry Show Judging of Rabbits

THURSDAY, JANUARY 26, 2023

9:00 am Judging of Heifer Show followed by

After Heifer show Special Livestock Show

After Special Livestock Show Judging of Steer Show

10:00 am Begin Commercial Heifer interviews

2:00 pm Judging of Market lambs

4:00 pm Judging of Breeding Goats; Market Goats to immediately follow

FRIDAY, JANUARY 27, 2023

9:00 am Judging of Market Hogs

3:00 pm – 8:00 pm Mandatory removal of all livestock and Ag Mech projects not in the premium sale.

6:00 pm Final Premium Sale order will be posted.

6:00 pm Commercial Heifer Sale and Awards-Horse Arena

SATURDAY, JANUARY 28, 2023

10:30 am Check-In for Homemaking Entries for Premium Sale

11:00 am Award Ceremony-Bee County Expo Center

11:00 am Buyer Check-In-Bee County Expo Center

12:00 pm Buyer’s Luncheon

By 12:30 pm All Grand and Reserve Exhibitors Check in

1:00 pm Premium Sale at Bee County Expo Center