Live wrestling returns to Robstown with Rogue World Championship

ROBSTOWN, Texas — A special show took place on Saturday at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown.

The first show in more than a year took place for Rogue Nemesis Wrestling. Due to the pandemic, wrestling matches were put on hold, but they made a comeback with a full show including two title matches.

"Tonight, main event we have our Rogue World Championship, where we have Alejandro Alvarez III going up against Helio Cruz. Alejandro Alvarez III is the defending champion, we also got our Dark Face Championship match, we also have our Rogue Highjack here," said Marco Bordega with Rogue Wrestling.

Organizers say this is the first of several planned shows to be held at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds, and they plan to announce their full schedule soon.