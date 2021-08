The exciting characters from the play, Doublewide, Texas will return to stage of the Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre in George West located at 304 Houston St, George West, TX 78022.

The cast is reprising their roles, and they hail from local Live Oak County and the surrounding area to perform a hilarious play called, “Honky Tonk, Hissy Fit.”

The play runs on August 27, Saturday 28 at 7:00 PM, and Sunday, August 29 at 3:00 PM. General admission is $10.

To purchase tickets click here.