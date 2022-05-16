LIVE: Sandi’s Diner moving into the Hamlin Fountain & Gifts building

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Corpus Christi icons are coming together to fill a void left by one of their closings.

Hamlin Fountain and Gifts at Staples and Weber closed back on May 7 after being a local fixture since 1960.

Soon, the location will reopen as the new location for Sandi’s Diner.

Sandra Clark has operated the restaurant on Ayers near Christus Spohn Shoreline for the past nine years.

Ss soon as she heard that Hamlin was closing, she jumped at the opportunity to relocate.

For Clark, moving into the old soda shop and pharmacy is a natural fit.

"When I built Sandi’s Diner, I went and made an old-timey diner inside a building,” Clark said. “Now, I’m coming over here. I’m creating an old timey diner inside an old timey diner.”

Clark thinks she’ll be able to open at the old Hamlin location in a month and a half or so -- just in time for July 4.

Digital content producer Frank Cardenas contributed to this story.