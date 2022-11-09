LIST: Veterans Day events honor active military and veterans across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — People across the nation will be celebrating those who served in the United States military on Veterans Day.

Here in the Coastal Bend, the community will hold numerous events and ceremonies during Veterans Day and Veterans Day weekend.

The Corpus Christi Rotary Club's Flags for Heroes exhibit along the Bayfront will be on display until November 13.

With so many celebrations going on, we have compiled a list of events, ceremonies, and freebies happening around the Coastal Bend area on Veterans Day weekend.

VETERANS DAY EVENTS:

Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park (Address: 222 S Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78401)

Join the Veterans Day Celebration Ceremony at Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park on November 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m.

USS Lexington Veterans Day Ceremony (Address: 2914 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78402)

Join the Veterans Day Ceremony at the USS Lexington on November 11, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.

2nd Annual Coastal Bend Field of Honor (Address: 1213 Terry Shamsie Blvd, Robstown, TX 78380)

Recognize our service members' bravery and dedication during the Coastal Bend Field of Honor event at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds. This year’s ceremony is on November 11, 2022, and the flags will fly in the field until December 2, 2022.

Honk Your Horn for Your Heroes (Address: 3502 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78411)

Drive by the flags between 5—5:45 p.m. and honk your horn in honor of your heroes. Event concludes at 6 p.m. with the playing of Taps at Ropes Park.

Veteran's Adoption Day Event at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services (Address: 2626 Holly Road)

Beginning on Friday, November 4, adoption fees for dogs and cats for all active military, veterans, and reserves will be waived. Also, CCACS will have extended hours from 1:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This event will kick off a weeklong waiver of adoption fees for all military personnel.

Veterans Day Car & Bike Show (Address: 502 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78405)

This Saturday, November 12, from 1–4 p.m., Corpus Christi Harley-Davidson dealership for their Veterans Day car/truck/bike/trike show. It's free to enter with $200 going to the top winner. Come out and vote for your top pick(s) by donating $1 to #burnpits360. Each voter gets 20 votes with each vote costing $1. The Combat Veterans will also be out there serving as grill masters and providing free hot dogs and hamburgers.

Quick Quack Car Wash -Corpus Christi locations

All Veterans and active military receive a free Best Wash on Friday, November 11. Please tell your friends and family who served to enjoy a free wash on Quick Quack Car Wash.

VFW Post 2375 14th Annual Veteran's Day Parade (Address: 700 East Kleberg Avenue Kingsville, Texas, 78363)

VFW Post 2375 14th Annual Veteran's Day Parade will begin at the Kleberg County Courthouse. The line will begin at 5:00 p.m. The route will go from Kleberg County Courthouse to 6th Street, turn right on Yoakum and back to the courthouse.

Stars & Stripes Corpus Christi Ice Rays game (Address: 1901 N. Shoreline Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78410)

Free tickets for active Military, Veterans, and First Responders. Valid Military / First Responder ID is required and must be presented at the American Bank Center Box Office. Doors Open at 6:05 p.m. at the American Bank Center.

Salute to Our Veterans - Veterans Memorial High School (Address: 3750 Cimarron Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78414)

Come join us for our annual "Salute to Veterans" at Veterans Memorial High School this Friday. Program begins at 10:30 in our beautiful auditorium! Please park and enter at VMHS Auditorium.

6th Annual Honor Our Veterans Car & Truck Show (Address: 3750 Cimarron Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78414)

Come enjoy a great time with 2 live bands, a DJ, great food, and awesome cars and trucks as judges award the biggest best trophies in town. Lots of great fun for the whole family. Entries are open online at www.CorpusChristiCorvetteClub.com FIRST 100 PRE-ENTRIES GET AWESOME SHOW T-SHIRT. The show runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial High School Auditorium.

