List: School delays in the Coastal Bend area

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — School Districts in the Coastal Bend impacted by the cold weather are making adjustments to start times this morning.

The list of schools includes:

Three Rivers ISD. The District announced classes will start this morning at 9:30 a.m.and bus pickup times will be adjusted by two hours. Because of the late start, breakfast will not be served.

George West ISD also getting a late start today, with classes at the primary school beginning at 9:45 a.m. Those in Elementary, Junior High, and High School will start at 9:55 a.m. The district says lunch will be served at regular times, except for high school, which will run from 12:50 p.m. to 1:10 p.m.