List: School delays in the Coastal Bend area

School Bus
There are several school delays in the Coastal Bend area.
Posted at 6:42 AM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 07:49:33-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — School Districts in the Coastal Bend impacted by the cold weather are making adjustments to start times this morning.

The list of schools includes:

  • Three Rivers ISD. The District announced classes will start this morning at 9:30 a.m.and bus pickup times will be adjusted by two hours. Because of the late start, breakfast will not be served.
  • George West ISD also getting a late start today, with classes at the primary school beginning at 9:45 a.m. Those in Elementary, Junior High, and High School will start at 9:55 a.m. The district says lunch will be served at regular times, except for high school, which will run from 12:50 p.m. to 1:10 p.m.
  • San Diego ISD is also getting a late start today. The bell rings there at 9 a.m., and buses will run an hour later than usual.
