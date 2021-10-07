Lil’ Rob sentenced in federal firearms and drug trafficking case

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U.S. Attorney's Office says a Corpus Christi man, who was a gang member, was sentenced 30 years in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton sentenced Robert Loya, aka Lil’ Rob, Thursday morning.

Loya was convicted for possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine and possession of a pistol.

Loya was also convicted for having a stolen .50 caliber long-range rifle.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Loya is a convicted felon and ranking member of the criminal organization known as the Texas “Mexikan” Mafia.

At the hearing, the court heard that Loya had continued his drug trafficking activities, even after his arrest, by directing a female accomplice to smuggle narcotics into the facility where he was incarcerated.

The jury also heard that Loya was on federal supervised release for a previous firearms conviction at the time of the search. However, he had not provided his supervision officer with his actual address, falsely claiming to live with his parents next door.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said that after a search of his home, Loya fled the area and remained a fugitive for almost three months before his arrest May 13, 2020, in Corpus Christi near his girlfriend’s home.