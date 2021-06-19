Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Light removal on Harbor Bridge causes backed-up traffic

items.[0].image.alt
KRIS 6 News
harbor bridge traffic.PNG
Posted at 3:59 PM, Jun 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-19 16:59:55-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Work to remove the lights from the Harbor Bridge caused quite a traffic delay Saturday afternoon. One driver said they were stuck in the delay for at least an hour and a half.

Crews were working to remove the decorative lights installed on the bridge back in 2010. The mounts holding the lights in place were only designed to last five years, and their rusting is now presenting a hazard to the public.

City officials say once the new Harbor Bridge is complete it will have decorative lights as well.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education