Light crowds as last minute shoppers hit La Palmera

CORPUS CHRISTI — The Friday before Christmas 2022 is the busiest time for shoppers across the country.

What about here in the Coastal Bend? KRIS 6 went out to La Palmera to see how the crowds were navigating grabbing those last minute gifts.

Shoppers there said lines in the parking lot and the one to see Santa were longer than the ones in stores.

“I expected crazy and hecticness but it’s been pretty good,” Briana Ramon said. “It’s pretty chill.”

“Today’s been great actually,” Ramon’s husband, David Garcia, said. “I love that the mall isn’t overly packed or anything and I’m guessing it has to do with the weather, but honestly it’s been nice in here. ”

“I’m from Kansas, so this is nothing and so I’m loving this weather,” shopper Kaci Howard said. “So it’s good shopping weather? This is great shopping weather for us.”

Most of the shoppers said they chose to buy online but were getting some last minute gifts at the mall after shipping deadlines passed.

