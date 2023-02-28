Letter written by Solomon Coles' father gifted to school

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One man was able to share a piece of history with his community Tuesday at Solomon Coles High School on the city's north side.

Joem Mumphored, a Coastal Bend resident, recently recovered a letter written in 1879 by Solomon Coles' father, after going through his mother's belongings after she passed away.

Coles was a former slave who went to serve his community as a minister, and educator.

Solomon Coles High School was named in his honor.

Christopher Hall, the high school principal said," This letter means a lot to us in Coles High School, you know we are extremely grateful to have this envelope, so it means a lot to our school history, so we are just grateful to have this in our possession on campus."

This letter can now be found on display in May when the high school opens their new museum.