ROBSTOWN, Texas — If you're looking to adopt a four-legged friend, then you may just want to hop on over to Nueces County Animal Services for their Easter-week adopt-a-thon.

It runs through Friday, April 1st.

They're offering reduced adoption fees as well as vouches for discounts for spay and neutering.

For more information on the animals available, you can go to the Facebook page and search Nueces County TX Dogs in Need of Rescue.

You can also call 410.608.2195 to schedule a meet and greet.