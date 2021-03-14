Learning to comfort, dogs train to become therapy dogs at CCIA

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi International Airport was full of tail-wagging pups as dozens of good boys and girls and their owners joined in on some specialized training to become crisis intervention dogs.

The training was provided by a non-profit organization called Go Team Therapy, Crisis, and Airport Dogs.

"This weekend we've got a 20 hour training program that they go through, before they come in they have to be evaluated, and we have evaluators out here in Corpus Christi, and they evaluate the dog and make sure they're very comfortable with people, other dogs, and that they're very friendly too,' said orgaizer Nancy Trepangier.

The training teaches the dogs how to help people calmly negotiate stressful situations like going through airport security during busy travel times.

The non-profit has hundreds of trained dogs across the country and in two other countries. They provide their services at schools, businesses, and airports.