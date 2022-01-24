League of Women Voters-CC, TAMU-CC team up to host voter registration drives

Need to register to vote?

The Student Government Association of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and the League of Women Voters-Corpus Christi Area are partnering up to host five voter registration drives for students, faculty and Coastal Bend residents.

The drives are being held before the Jan. 31 State of Texas voter registration deadline, so that voters are able to participate in the March 1 Primary Election.

The five registration drives will be held at the entrance of the bookstore in the University Center at 6300 Ocean Dr. on the following dates:

Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 24-25, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.



Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 26-27, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.



Friday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

For additional information, visit the LWV-CC website, or call (361) 445-4436.

