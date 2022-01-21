Latest conditions live from Kleberg County

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Patchy rain has been reported early Friday morning, along with temperatures hovering just above freezing.

Traffic officials have made no reports of accidents so far and the flow appears smooth.

City officials on Thursday mentioned that Texas Department of Transportation crews would be treating highways with brine to prevent the buildup of ice on bridges and overpasses. And so far, it doesn't appear to be an issue.

While driving around town last night, we didn't see a significant amount of cars on the road. There was some last-minute shoppers buying essentials. And it also rained late into the night along with lightning activity.

But as far as the weather's impact here, it's cold and wet. But there's no reports of power outages or accidents so far.

And we'll be here all morning to provide you with the latest information