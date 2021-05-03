Larry Moore pleads guilty to murders of two women

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 43-year-old man who is accused of killing two women and then shooting at two officers as they confronted him has pleaded guilty to two counts of capital murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Larry Moore has pleaded guilty on all counts in connection with the deaths of Priscilla Davila, 32, and Sonya Quintanilla-Trejo, 37, at a Northside apartment complex in March 2019.

Corpus Christi police officers were called to an apartment in the 3000 block of Buffalo Street. Officers were met with gunfire when they got to the complex, police said at the time.

Officers were able to catch the suspect and when officers went inside an apartment unit, they discovered two women dead, according to then-Corpus Christi Chief Markle.

The bodies of Davila and Quintanilla-Trejo were then found in one of the units.

Moore was previously indicted on two counts of attempted capital murder for allegedly opening fire on Corpus Christi police officers who responded to the call.

Moore was being held under bonds totaling $3 million after being accused.

The sentencing phase of Moore's trial will continue on Wednesday.

