Large power outage resolved on the city's south side near Nile Rd.

UPDATE:

A majority of the power outages on the south side of Corpus Christi have been repaired as of Oct. 5 at 9:48 a.m., according to the AEP Texas outage map. There are now only an estimated 40 customers without power.

To report a power outage in your area, click here.

For more information on power outages in your area, visit the AEP map here.

ORIGINAL:

A large power outage on the south side near Rodd Field and Nile has over 2,500 customers without power Thursday morning.

There are reports of a second power outage at Rodd Field and SPID near Bay Area Hospital. AEP Texas estimates the power to be restored around 10:00 a.m. on Thursday for most of the area.

