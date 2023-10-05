Watch Now
Large power outage resolved on the city's south side near Nile Rd.

Posted at 8:10 AM, Oct 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-05 10:50:47-04

UPDATE:
A majority of the power outages on the south side of Corpus Christi have been repaired as of Oct. 5 at 9:48 a.m., according to the AEP Texas outage map. There are now only an estimated 40 customers without power.

ORIGINAL:
A large power outage on the south side near Rodd Field and Nile has over 2,500 customers without power Thursday morning.

There are reports of a second power outage at Rodd Field and SPID near Bay Area Hospital. AEP Texas estimates the power to be restored around 10:00 a.m. on Thursday for most of the area.

