Large fight sends high school into lock-down

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Multiple CCISD officers had to respond to a local high school due to a large fight between students.

The incident happened before 2 p.m. Thursday inside Miller High School.

According to CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke, a large fight broke-out inside the stairwells of the school. Multiple students then got involved into the fight.

Several videos of the fight were posted on social media. In the video, most of the students involved in the fight were not wearing face masks.

Chief Warnke said the high school was placed into lock-down mode to contain the fights and separate the students.