Lane reductions on Staples Street from Leopard to Lipan set for June 15

KRIS file photo.
Some downtown streets will be getting a makeover early next year.
road construction
Posted at 11:06 AM, Jun 14, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City contractors will implement lane reductions on Staples Street to rebuild concrete pavement along the roadway beginning on Wednesday, June 15.

Traffic on Staples Street between Leopard Street and Lipan Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction during the 2-week construction period.

Motorists should use alternate routes to avoid traffic delays.

"Safety is a top priority, so motorists are reminded to be aware of the work zone and to follow posted signs," said city officials.

For more information on the City of Corpus Christi's Public Works Department, visit their webpage here.

