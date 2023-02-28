Lane closure set for Everhart Road beginning Feb. 28

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City contractors are planning to set up a lane closure on Everhart Road near the intersection of Curtis Clark Drive on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

According to city officials, crews are assessing a potential water leak under the roadway.

The lane reduction is expected to take four days. Northbound and southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane between Bonner Drive and Corona Drive.

"Traffic on Curtis Clark Drive can only turn right onto Everhart Road. Left turns and through traffic will be prohibited," said city officials.

Roadway safety is a top priority, so motorists are advised to use alternate routes to avoid delays, remain aware of the work zone, and follow posted detour signs.

For more information on the city roads, visit their website here.

