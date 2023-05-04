Lane closure on Nueces Bay causes traffic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to a press release from Flatiron Dragados, the upcoming Harbor Bridge project will temporarily close the southbound US 181 mainlane from Beach Avenue to Burleson Street starting Wednesday.

The release states that the closure is necessary for the construction related to the Harbor Bridge Project.

The closure of the lanes will begin from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.,

There is a detour at the Beach Avenue exit that follows the W Causeway Boulevard frontage road to reenter the US 181 past Burleson Street.

Flatiron Dragados urges motorists to use alternative routes and to follow all traffic control devices. It is advised to slow down in work zones.

There is no information as to how long this closure will last, we will keep you updated on the latest updates.