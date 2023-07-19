Lane closure on I-37 Northbound at Sharpsburg expected from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — As part of the I-37 Nueces River Bridge Reconstruction Project, Texas Department of Transportation contractors have various lane and ramp closures planned between Sharpsburg Road and US 77 beginning July 18.

The I-37 northbound Sharpsburg exit will close Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.

Drivers may exit northbound at US 77, turn around at the next crossover, enter the southbound main lanes, and use the southbound Sharpsburg exit ramp.

"The closures are needed for work on the new Nueces River bridge and moving barrier on the northbound frontage road at Sharpsburg Road," city officials said.

Drivers are urged to drive carefully through the work zone and watch for workers and equipment.

"All work is weather permitting. Lane closures are subject to change without notice," added officials.

For more information on the I-37 Nueces River Reconstruction Project, follow TxDOT Corpus Christi District’s Twitter feed, @TxDOT, and/or visit the project webpage.

Closures from Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day: