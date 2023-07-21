TxDOT: I-37 southbound, northbound ramps set to close Sunday into Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation will briefly closing ramp and mainlanes to continue with the demolition of the old southbound I-37 mainlane, according to a release.

The closures are part of the I-37 Nueces Bridge Reconstruction Project. This will affect southbound drivers on I-37 and the northbound Sharpsburg Road exit.

July 23-24 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night:



I-37 southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane at Nueces River Bridge.

July 24, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.:

I-37 Northbound — the Sharpsburg Road exit will be closed. Drivers may exit Labonte Park, turn around to the southbound frontage road, and continue to Sharpsburg Road.

Drivers are urged to drive slowly and carefully through the work zone.

All work will be done weather permitting, the release states. Lane closures are subject to change without notice.

