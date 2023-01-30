Lake Corpus Christi hosted its annual Kid Fish event to celebrate 100 years of Texas State Parks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The weather Saturday morning seemed just warm enough to spend the morning fishing, and that's what hundreds of children did at Lake Corpus Christi State Park.

Numerous children ages 5 to 12 attended the 31st annual Kid Fish event on January 28. It was an opportunity for children to learn or perfect their craft in fishing.

Thanks to a donation from the Ed Rochelle Foundation, children were given a fishing rod they got to keep and were provided with bait and tackle.

The area they were fishing in was stocked with Rainbow Trout, and when they weren't fishing, there were some educational opportunities through arts and crafts and games.

This year's Kid Fish was a little extra special as they were also celebrating 100 years of Texas State Parks.

"So, this is kind of like our celebration for that year. Most State Parks are going to have a special celebration as part of the 100-year celebration, and this is ours for the year. One of the first," said Park Interpreter Josie Gunter.

These young anglers got to keep what they caught, which was up to five Rainbow Trout.

