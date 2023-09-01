Labor Day weekend expected to bring more tourists to the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Labor Day weekend is here, and many people are packing their bags to head out of town.

Cierra Messer is an employee at the Third Coach Beach Company. She said that this summer has been a busy one.

“I would say this summer was really, really busy,” she said.

She said that Labor Day is the last chance for businesses to make money.

“I would say after Labor Day weekend, we do die down a little bit and we do get our winter Texans, but we do slow down a lot, but overall, it’s not too bad, she said.

Officials at Visit Corpus Christi said July is the busiest month for the city. They report that visitors spend $1.4 billion annually in the city.

Public Relations Manager for the City of Corpus Christi America Segura said that the city is making progress.

“We are very proud of the fact that we broke a record in June for the amount of city bed tax collected from visitors this year,” Segura said. “So, that is something that we are completely proud of as the Visit Corpus Christi. However, I always think there can be room for improvement.”

On the other hand, Messer said that she prepared for the influx of people coming to the Coastal Bend to celebrate the holiday.

“Were expecting a lot of people. We’ve even changed our hours, because we get really, really business,” Messer said. “It’s not like spring break, but about the same amount I would say.”

Visit Corpus Christi said that it is also important for locals to support business in the Coastal Bend to keep money coming in throughout the year.

