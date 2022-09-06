Labor Day rain doesn't stop vacationers fun

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Labor Day weekend may have been marred by the rain through the weekend, but it didn't ruin everyone's weekend.

The sun did make appearance on Monday to give people a little time to enjoy what’s left of their holiday weekend.

The Lopez family were part of the crowd on Whitecap Beach, literally looking for the catch of the day.

“We stayed close by here for the whole weekend, but this is the first time we were able to get out and do some fishing. It’s been raining all weekend,” said Julianna Lopez.

Although rain poured down Monday morning, they found a window of time to get outside before heading back to San Antonio.

“I think we probably would’ve been on the beach the whole weekend," she said. "The hotel we stayed at did have an indoor pool, so we kind of took advantage of that for a little bit.”

Padre Island beaches seem to be a hot spot Labor Day weekend for San Antonio residents. Anna Allen and her family made their way to the beach, but not before rain changed their plans.

“We went to the aquarium today—yesterday as a matter of fact. And today we’re here at the beach just having fun,” said Allen.

Sheldon Palmer often has his food truck, Lone Star Hawaiian Ice, out on the beach. He noticed there has been decent crowds all weekend long, despite the rain.

“Business has been a little bit slow because the scattered rain," Palmer said. "Right now it’s almost clearing out, but overcast. But things are going pretty good.”

Rain or shine, no one is ready for summer to end.

“We’re not ready to go yet, Allen laughed about. "No, no, not yet, but it’s coming."

The Lopez family told me, after the patriarch or their family passed away, they make a good effort to get the family together, especially on Labor Day weekend at the beach.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.